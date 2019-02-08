National Adoption Day at PetStock

Sophie George with Casper who's up for adoption at Pet Stock Saturday

Sophie George with Casper who's up for adoption at Pet Stock Saturday Jann Houley

After adopting a rescue staffy cross in 2014, Sophie George has taken more than 30 cats and 20 dogs into her home as a foster carer with Capricorn Animal Aid.

"I was so grateful to CAA for rescuing her from the pound and taking such good care of her , I decided to spend my time at home looking after other people's future pets,” she said.

"I specialise in senior animals and those with medical needs; taking them to the vet and giving them medicine it's like having extra kids... except they're better behaved.”

White cat Casper, who is deaf, will join other animals at Pet Stock's national adoption day today.

Their Norman Gardens store will play host to between 25 and 50 cats and dogs available for adoption between 10am and 2pm.

Normal CAA adoption fees apply; senior animal adoptions are heavily discounted.

"My kids learn to look after and respect animals by fostering them,” Ms George said.

"It's a simple way we can give back to the community.”

PetStock is located on the corner of River Rose Drive and Yaamba Rd.