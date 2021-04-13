National business opens new store in Central Highlands

Store manager Bec Green and Garry Clarke (Optus Local Channel & Execution Manager for Central Queensland) and the official opening of Optus’ new Emerald store on April 12, 2021. Photo: Kristen Booth

An Australia-wide telecommunications business officially opened its newest branch at Emerald on Monday, returning to the Central Highlands for the first time in more than six years.

The new Optus store at Central Highlands Marketplace has created four new jobs for locals and provides opportunities for and forms part of the company’s commitment to providing more choice to those in the area.

Garry Clarke, Optus Local Channel & Execution manager for Central Queensland, said he was thrilled to be opening the new store.

“There was a store here about six years ago, but we’ve got stores in Rockhampton and all across Central Queensland and now it’s a return to Emerald,” he said.

“We’re just really keen to give people in Emerald more options.”

Central Highlands Development Corporation Business and Investment Attraction manager, Peter Dowling, said it was a great sign of confidence to see businesses opening new franchises in the Central Highlands.

Caitlyn Kent, Chris Kent and Ashlee Murray with store manager Bec Green.

“It’s always wonderful to have businesses returning to our region, it just adds to the variety of what we have in the Central Highlands,” he said.

“The more businesses we have here, the more options there are for our people to have that liveability that we all strive for.”

More than $7 billion has been invested in Optus’ national mobile network since 2015, with new stores creating a growing retail presence in the region.

Mr Clarke said a core component of local investment had been in delivering Optus’ 4G network, resulting in improved coverage and faster download speeds.

“Improving our coverage across the Emerald region not only benefits customers who walk into our stores looking for their next mobile plan, but also the business community who can take advantage from the choice of competition available to them,” he said.

“This level of competition is of significant value and definitely critical in the consideration process, especially for any small business.”

Optus officially launched its Emerald store on April 12 at the Central Highlands Marketplace.

The new store has created four jobs for locals, with the new store manager, Bec Green, making the move from Townsville with her family.

“I think [this opportunity is] going to be amazing. It’s such a beautiful rural town,” she said.

“The support we’ve had from everyone so far is amazing and I think we really lucked out on the team, it feels like family already.”

Ms Green said the team welcomed anyone looking for a new mobile phone plan or broadband internet, home phone or TV entertainment package to pop in and say hello.



As part of the launch, Optus is giving Central Queenslanders a special regional offer, with eligible customers to receive 25 per cent off $59 SIM plan fees for 12 months, as well as 50 per cent off the iPhone SE 64GB RRP or 75 per cent off the Samsung A51 RRP when they add an Optus plan and pay it off over 36 months.

Optus Emerald is located at the Central Highlands Marketplace and will be open from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

Originally published as National business opens new store in Central Highlands