National department store opens at Stockland Rocky

OPENING DAY: National department store Harris Scarfe will open at Stockland Rockhampton this morning with a huge range of products on offer and opening day specials up for grabs.

THE COUNTDOWN is over - Harris Scarfe has arrived in Rockhampton.

National department store Harris Scarfe will welcome customers inside their huge Stockland Rockhampton store for the first time from 9am today.

Since early January, workers have been transforming 2,300 sq m of floor space at major shopping centre into the region's first Harris Scarfe store.

Despite modifying their opening day activities due to the current flood situation in Rockhampton, Harris Scarfe will be trading as normal with opening day specials on offer including $100 store vouchers for the first 100 customers through the door.

While he unfortunately could not make it to Rockhampton today, Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean had a special message for the region.

"The store will begin normal trading as of Thursday the 6th, however instead of celebrating a grand opening of our store - we want to personally pass on our thoughts and well wishes to all those currently being impacted by the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie,” Mr Dean said.

"Queensland has always been an important market for Harris Scarfe, and we are excited to be expanding the Harris Scarfe store network into the Rockhampton community.

"We admire the strength and resilience of the people of Rockhampton and Harris Scarfe will endeavour to offer our assistance where we can in the coming weeks.”

Rockhampton customers will shop through more than 50 credible and well known international and national brands including Scanpan, Tefal, Breville, Sunbeam, Sheridan, Tontine, Soren, Linen House, Bonds, Berlei, Triumph, Hush Puppies, Van Heusen, Tosca and Simply Vera by Vera Wang.