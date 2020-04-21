National event set for Rocky now on hold

ON HOLD: The country’s best young riders were set to descend on Rockhampton for the 2020 Australian Junior Motocross Championships in July but the event has been postponed due to COVID-19. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

MOTOCROSS: Event co-ordinator Debbie Dark has her fingers crossed that the Australian Junior Championships will go ahead in Rockhampton sometime this year.

The event, which was to be hosted by the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club from July 6 to 11, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus.

Motorcycling Australia and RADMX are now exploring the possibility of the championships being held in the September-October school holidays, with dates to be confirmed later this year.

MA CEO Peter Doyle said it was a tough decision to postpone the event, which was expected to bring about 500 riders and their families to the Beef Capital.

“With strict travel restrictions and border closures across Australia both MA and Rockhampton and District Motocross Club felt it would be impossible for teams and riders to properly prepare and attend the event,” he said.

“Together with the club we have made this tough decision, and they should be congratulated for being proactive in looking to hold the 2020 KTM AJMX later this year.”

Dark said while the postponement was disappointing, it was a relief the championships had not been cancelled altogether.

“We are now looking towards having it in the September/October holidays which is when it has been traditionally held,” she said.

“It’s definitely disappointing but for the riders it’s the best decision. They need time to train and prepare for it.”

Dark said the club was in the final stages of preparation for the championships and was lucky not to have lost any money/sponsors at this stage.

“The club will continue to seek sponsorship to ensure the event is as successful as it can be for the riders and their families while visiting our great region,” she said.

“There is a pecking order for the race calendar so some other national events have to be scheduled before ours.

“We are hopeful it will still go ahead but ultimately it all depends on how this whole coronavirus situation unfolds.”

Dark said planning would continue for the nationals and there would still be a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“We still have a lot of jobs to do and we have to continue to maintain the track,” she said.

“We also had a lot of coaches booked for clinics in the lead-up to the championships so one of the biggest things will be trying to organise them to come back.”