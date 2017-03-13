Famous Footwear reveal new Rocky store opening next month

Famous Footwear staff Amanda Lingbern, Sinead Holland, Leisha Fisher and Lily McDonald lay out the new shoes in preparation for the opening of the retailer's Mackay store. Famous Footwear will open in Rockhampton next month. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

IF YOU love shoes, you're going to love the latest retailer confirmed as opening in Rockhampton.

National footwear retailer Famous Footwear have announced they are opening a new store at Stockland Rockhampton.

The franchise offers everything from sandals to boots - always keeping in line with current fashion trends.

Famous Footwear, who are a leading Australian ladies footwear chain, are advertising for staff their Rockhampton store which is expected to open next month.

Famous Footwear are advertising 'multiple positions' including casual sales assistance and casual retail supervisors.

The closest Famous Footwear store to Rockhampton at the moment is in Mackay to the north or on the Sunshine Coast to the south.

News of the new Stockland store comes after a huge start to the year for the Rockhampton centre which recently announced national franchises Pillow Talk HOME and Emma and Roe, as well as popular department store Harris Scarfe.

Harris Scarfe, which will occupy 2,313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop, are expected to open on April 6.

Pillow Talk HOME, which will be located in the former RT Edwards space, will open on April 15 while Emma and Roe will open in May.

There are also rumours international franchise H&M are opening in the centre in 2017.