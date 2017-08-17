32°
National fashion giant reveals Rocky opening in 2 days

17th Aug 2017 1:25 PM
Rocky shoppers are in for a win this weekend as a new fashion store opens its doors.
Rocky shoppers are in for a win this weekend as a new fashion store opens its doors.

ROCKMANS, beme, W. Lane and Table Eight are joining forces to open their newest Emporium fashion store at City Centre Plaza.

Deputy Mayor councillor Cherie Rutherford will officially open the doors to the powerhouse of brands on Saturday at 9am.

Customers will be impressed with the first-class fit out greeting them as they walk into the popular Rockhampton shopping centre.

"The new Emporium store spans 275 square metres in a prime location within the centre, offering customers unprecedented choice within one store,” said Victoria Haworth, centre manager of City Centre Plaza.

"We're looking forward to a brand-new store which will showcase the Emporium concept to the Rockhampton region.

"Having all four brands under one roof is certain to enhance customer experience.”

Rockmans business development manager Libby Tojnar said works were progressing well.

"We'll be holding a special launch event with national visual merchandiser Kim Howlett and local fashion stylist/blogger Kristen Jones,” Ms Tojnar said.

"Kim, Kristen and our entire team will be available to assist customers in finding the perfect outfit.”

Noni B Group Ltd, owner of the fashion brands, operates almost 600 retail fashion outlets across Australia.

The business employs approximately 2000 staff nationwide.

The group's strong focus is on their customers as they aim to provide them with the best quality apparel in the styles they love at the most competitive prices.

