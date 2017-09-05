31°
National food chain eyes off Stockland Rockhampton move

Sandwich Chefs is eyeing off a move to Stockland Rockhampton.
by Elvis Delaney

THE LUNCH break scene in Rockhampton could be in store for a shake up with a new sandwich shop eyeing off a spot at Stockland's food court.

Sandwich Chefs advertises itself as a deli and carvery and boasts almost 50 stores across Australia and 30 years of brand history.

The brand styles itself as artisan and upmarket and its Stockland Rockhampton arrival is set to spice up the city's sandwich scene.

An advertisement for the Rockhampton franchise appeared online at SeekBuisness five days ago.

"It's an exciting brand that's looking to expand through regional Queensland,” said Dione Maruic of Finn Franchise Brokers.

"We're looking for somebody who's really excited about the brand and the offer, as well as working with the local community.”

A new business doesn't just bring new tasty food, it brings the opportunity for jobs.

"We estimate there will be 15 to 20 new jobs available,” Dione said.

"The types of skills that we will be looking for will be hospitality and food retail experience, but also looking for young people looking to get started in a new career.”

There is no set opening date, but planning is set to begin once a franchise manager is hired.

