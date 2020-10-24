National garage sale trail goes online this year

Would you like to make some money and give your stuff a second life?

Sign up to join more than 400,000 people across the country on Saturday and Sunday November 21 – 22 for the country’s biggest weekend of garage sales.

Rockhampton Region Councillor for Waste and Recycling Shane Latcham said he is excited to see the ‘recovery edition’ of the Garage Sale Trail blaze across the region, which will also see sales online for the first time.

“They say that one person’s trash can be another’s treasure – which this very popular weekend really goes to show,” said Cr Latcham.

“The Garage Sale Trail is a multi-award winning community event that Rockhampton Regional Council has supported to come to our region.

“What this means is that residents in our local government area can sign up to be part of the trail completely free of charge.

“It’s a very quick process of just heading over to the website and filling in your details.

“This year sellers can also set up virtual sales as an alternative to hosting a garage sale at their home.

“Every item that finds a second life in a new home is one less item going to landfill, and it’s a great way to declutter, so head over to the website to put your sale on the trail!

“This is a great opportunity for people to connect with their community, have lots of fun, make some extra money and enjoy the benefits of reusing and recycling.

“There are also a few online workshops being offered this year which anyone can join – whether you’re hosting a sale or not – so I encourage everyone to check this out.”

To register a sale head visit here.

Register for the below Garage Sale Trail online masterclasses visit here.

1pm AEST Saturday 24 October – Fashion First Aid: Fight Rips and Stains

1pm AEST Saturday 7 November – The Art of Secondhand Styling