National honour for Rocky flood levee that saved 400 homes

FLOOD mitigation works that protected 400 Rockhampton homes during the region's last disaster have received national recognition.

The North Rockhampton Flood Management Area (NRFMA) Stage One received the 2018 Highly Commended Award at the Floodplain Management Australia National Conference on the Gold Coast after it protected 400 homes during last year's post-Cyclone Debbie flood.

Infrastructure committee chair Councillor Tony Williams said stage one was well and truly put through its paces during last year's floods and it was an incredible success.

The North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Program is being erected in Rodboro St. Allan Reinikka ROK310317aflood1

"The 377m temporary flood barrier on Ellis and Rodboro Streets in Berserker saved 400 houses from being flood-affected and it's fantastic to see that success acknowledged on the national stage," he said.

"This success means we can lobby both the State and Federal governments for further funding for the wider North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project to protect even more houses and improve flood immunity in the area.

Cr Williams said council has a funding submission for stage two with the State Government with that project to protect an additional 97 residents and businesses during a flood.

AECOM Rockhampton office manager and project lead Ben McMaster said

the success of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Scheme demonstrated the value and the benefits to the local community.

Flood mitigation: Cr Tony Williams speaking about flood mitigation at North Rockhampton.

"We hope it's the first of many flood mitigation projects in the region," he said.

Cr Williams said the award was a testament to the hard work of council and engineering firm AECOM.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke also offered his congratulations.

"I congratulate Rockhampton Regional Council on the success that they have achieved in receiving a 2018 Highly Commended Award at the Floodplain Management Australia National Conference on the Gold Coast," he said.

Flood Barrier: The exercise is being carried out on the corner of Ellis and Rodboro Streets – an area which sees heavy backup of floodwaters during flood events, from Frenchman’s Creek and overland flow paths. Chair of Council’s Local Disaster Management Group, Cr Tony Williams said the barrier is Council’s latest efforts in combating flooding in the Region.

North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project

Stage One flood mitigation measures included:

Installing backflow prevention devices between Queen Elizabeth Drive and Ellis Street

Purchase of the temporary flood barrier system for Ellis and Rodboro Streets

Undertaking works on the sewerage network

Constructing a small levee and drainage works along Dowling and Fraser Streets adjacent to Moores Creek and Kershaw Gardens

Stage Two flood mitigation measures include: