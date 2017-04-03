National honour for Rocky flood levee that saved 400 homes
FLOOD mitigation works that protected 400 Rockhampton homes during the region's last disaster have received national recognition.
The North Rockhampton Flood Management Area (NRFMA) Stage One received the 2018 Highly Commended Award at the Floodplain Management Australia National Conference on the Gold Coast after it protected 400 homes during last year's post-Cyclone Debbie flood.
Infrastructure committee chair Councillor Tony Williams said stage one was well and truly put through its paces during last year's floods and it was an incredible success.
"The 377m temporary flood barrier on Ellis and Rodboro Streets in Berserker saved 400 houses from being flood-affected and it's fantastic to see that success acknowledged on the national stage," he said.
"This success means we can lobby both the State and Federal governments for further funding for the wider North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project to protect even more houses and improve flood immunity in the area.
Cr Williams said council has a funding submission for stage two with the State Government with that project to protect an additional 97 residents and businesses during a flood.
AECOM Rockhampton office manager and project lead Ben McMaster said
the success of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Scheme demonstrated the value and the benefits to the local community.
"We hope it's the first of many flood mitigation projects in the region," he said.
Cr Williams said the award was a testament to the hard work of council and engineering firm AECOM.
Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke also offered his congratulations.
"I congratulate Rockhampton Regional Council on the success that they have achieved in receiving a 2018 Highly Commended Award at the Floodplain Management Australia National Conference on the Gold Coast," he said.
North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project
- Stage One flood mitigation measures included:
- Installing backflow prevention devices between Queen Elizabeth Drive and Ellis Street
- Purchase of the temporary flood barrier system for Ellis and Rodboro Streets
- Undertaking works on the sewerage network
- Constructing a small levee and drainage works along Dowling and Fraser Streets adjacent to Moores Creek and Kershaw Gardens
Stage Two flood mitigation measures include:
- Raising and reconstructing a section of Water Street and relocating the temporary flood barrier to Water Street
- Installing stormwater and sewerage pump stations to reduce flooding from local rainfall
- Potentially install valves on the sewerage network to further control backflow
- Ongoing programs to reduce stormwater and flood water infiltration and inflow into the sewerage network.