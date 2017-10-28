National investor takes CQ businessman on US mission

Former Rocky man and investor Steve Baxter with principal of Evans Edwards Accountants Tony Edwards will take on the US on an Investor Mission in November.

ROCKY success story and dedicated business man Steve Baxter is taking one lucky CQ business on an investor mission of a life-time.

CQ accountant and business adviser Tony Edwards of Evans Edwards & Associates will join Steve and 13 other attendees in the US to learn the vital strategies of successful companies.

Steve has been known to invest his time in the Central Queensland region after the judge on "Shark Tank" turned his focus to helping regional areas boost innovation and the prospects of start-up businesses.

"There's renewed buzz of activity around the Central Queensland region at the moment," he said.

During their visit to Silicon Valley in November, the group will meet representatives from companies excelling in their industry including Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, Salesforce Ventures and Pay Pal.

Tony said he was excited to gain experience with the latest market trends, enhance and develop his investment skills, funding methods and build future networks and connections.

He was looking forward to this experience, saying he hoped it would enable him to bring back valuable information to boost his business and assist clients improve their growth.

Steve has been appointed as Queensland's chief entrepreneur, saying he was excited to focus on the valuable assets of CQ's investment community.

"The missing piece of the Queensland start-up ecosystem isn't a lack of ideas or expertise, it's the lack of a sophisticated investment community, and that's one of the key areas I'll be focusing on in this role over the next year," he said.