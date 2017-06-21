National leader unveiled for Rocky's mega $70m+ event

More than 90,000 people are expected to come to Rockhampton for Beef Australia 2018.

MORETON Hire has announced its appointment as the preferred event supplier to the iconic Beef Australia 2018, which will be hitting Rockhampton from May 6 to 12, 2018.

Proudly supporting the event since 2006, Moreton Hire, a specialist in delivering world-class events, will provide temporary structures, furniture, fit out and equipment to service an expected 90,000+ attendees.

Beef Australia 2018 will host delegates from more than 40 countries and accommodate more than 4000 cattle across a series of competition. The six-day event will house over 500 trade fair exhibitors.

Moreton Hire managing director Peter Morahan said he was thrilled to be working alongside Beef Australia once again for the 2017 event.

"Moreton Hire takes particular pride in delivering for Beef Australia, not only by executing a renowned Queensland event, but in supporting an industry we feel very passionate about,” Mr Morahan said.

Beef Australia is an integral event for Central Queensland with the triennial Expo resulting in a $74 million boost to the region in 2015.

The Beef Australia 2018 win comes off the back of Moreton Hire's recent announcement that they have partnered with The Qantas Business Rewards program as the sole industry provider.