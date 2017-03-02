National Party votes in new Whip

THE National Party has voted in a new party whip after the resignation of Dawson MP George Christensen from the position on Tuesday.

The Morning Bulletin questioned the then deputy whip and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry on Tuesday if she would raise her hand for the position. Read her response her: Will Michelle Landry whip into the chief position?

Ms Landry has just posted on Facebook who the new party whip is - Murray MP Damien Drum.

The seat of Murray is in the northern part of Victoria and Mr Drum has held the seat since 2016. He is a former member of the Legislative Council of Victoria and served as Sports and Veterans Affairs in Victoria State Government between March and December 2014.