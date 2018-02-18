National school walkout planned to protest gun violence

THE organisers behind the successful Women's March are planning a National School Walkout next month to protest a lack of gun control measures by the US Government.

The US event is planned for March 14, one month from the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where 17 people were killed.

The Enough! National School Walkout event was announced on Facebook, where students, teachers, administrators and parents were called on to take part for 17 minutes at 10am across every time zone.

READ: Florida shooter was walking time bomb: Family reveal the Florida shooter's terrifying behaviour in the lead up to Wednesday's massacre

READ: 'My family doesn't want prayers'

READ: Teacher's heroic final moments

"We need action," the Facebook event states.

"Students and allies are organising the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship.

United States, Florida:Protesters hold signs during a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 17, 2018. Seventeen people died and more than a dozen were wounded following a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14. (AAP Image/CrowdSpark/Angela Lin) CrowdSpark/Angela Lin

"Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school.

"Parents have the right to send their kids to school in the mornings and see them home alive at the end of the day.

"We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns.

"Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence."

The national event comes after students of the South Broward High School in Florida walked out of the classroom just two days after the massacre, which took place about 30 minutes from their school.

The teens were armed with political signs calling for action on gun control legislation.