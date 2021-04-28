Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Attorney-General has been warned national security information could be disclosed during former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith’s lawsuit against Nine.
The Attorney-General has been warned national security information could be disclosed during former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith’s lawsuit against Nine.
News

‘National security’ warning over Roberts-Smith lawsuit

by Perry Duffin
28th Apr 2021 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Evidence in Ben Roberts-Smith's lawsuit against Nine's newspapers could include national security information prompting a warning to the Attorney-General.

The decorated SAS soldier is suing the formerly named Fairfax papers claiming the media company accused him of war crimes during his deployment to Afghanistan. He denies all wrongdoing. Nine is defending the action.

Mr Roberts-Smith's defamation trial is expected to start in just a few weeks but the Federal Court has repeatedly heard there are concerns that witnesses from the military's top echelon could be asked to reveal sensitive information.

Lawyers for the newspapers on Wednesday told a court registrar they now faced the same problem after being asked to hand over documents.

The newspapers' legal team said they had informed the A-G last night that documents requested by Mr Roberts-Smith's lawyers "would have (the newspapers) disclose national security information".

Mr Roberts-Smith has denied claims by the newspapers he buried secret evidence in his backyard that contained videos of his actions in Afghanistan.

Barrister Arthur Moses SC, who represents the soldier, previously said the newspapers are running a campaign of "abuse" against his client by repeatedly publishing stories in the lead up to the trial.

The court on Wednesday heard a second part of the document request by Mr Roberts-Smith needed to be considered more closely in case that, too, raised any problems.

Mr Roberts-Smith's lawyers said there was "an army of lawyers" working for the papers and asked for it to only be delayed for a short period.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash's office will now have two weeks to consider if they need to intervene.

The case will return in May.

Originally published as 'National security' warning over Roberts-Smith lawsuit

ben roberts-smith court defamation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ken gets Rocky’s first ankle replacement

        Premium Content Ken gets Rocky’s first ankle replacement

        News The retired farmer paid the price of a busy life spent jumping on and off trucks.

        • 28th Apr 2021 12:22 PM
        RSL president reacts to pub’s Anzac Day event apology

        Premium Content RSL president reacts to pub’s Anzac Day event apology

        News The president of a Central Queensland RSL branch has affirmed he has ‘no axe to...

        • 28th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
        Rocky’s very own Federal Circuit Court now open

        Premium Content Rocky’s very own Federal Circuit Court now open

        News Rockhampton now has a permanent dedicated facility for the Federal Circuit Court...

        Schoolgirls rugby league comp set to kick off

        Premium Content Schoolgirls rugby league comp set to kick off

        Rugby League Eight schools represented, with games to be played in three age divisions.