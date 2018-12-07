Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Gerard Rennick and Paul Scarr LNP during their visit to Gympie this week.
CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Gerard Rennick and Paul Scarr LNP during their visit to Gympie this week. Troy Jegers
Politics

National Senate hopefuls glad to put sexism tag behind them

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland LNP seems happy to get past the debacle that followed the attack by one of their own, Senator Barry O'Sullivan, on South Australian senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

"Barry O'Sullivan is not the Number Two LNP senate candidate," Number One candidate Paul Scarr said on a visit to Gympie this week.

His sentiments were supported by the Number Three candidate Gerard Rennick, who is also campaigning.

Coming soon is Sen O'Sullivan's replacement, Brisbane-based businesswoman Susan McDonald, who regards her home town of Cloncurry as the "centre of the universe".

Sen O'Sullivan's attack on Sen Hanson-Young, offensive to some, sexist to most and regretted by many of his colleagues, has been dealt with already, the two visiting candidates said.

"Barry O'Sullivan has been rolled, and by a woman," they said.

And by a woman with serious credentials in small business and rural politics.

The former National Party state secretary also runs a chain of butcher shops and is on the Brisbane Exhibition board.

As the LNP's Number Two candidate, she would lead the National side of the Queensland LNP senate team and seems sure to be elected.

Mr Scarr, from Chelmer in Brisbane, will be her Liberal equivalent. Mr Rennick, a business consultant with international experience, grew up on a Chinchilla District farm and says he too is hopeful of being in the Queensland LNP team.

barry o'sullivan federal election lnp sarah hanson-young senate susan mcdonald
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man 53, jailed for relationship with 14yo stepdaughter

    premium_icon Man 53, jailed for relationship with 14yo stepdaughter

    News His actions came to the attention of the police when the girl told her cousin what had been happening

    CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    premium_icon CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    News A tribute to a man who has reshaped the region's education landscape

    $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    premium_icon $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    Health People in Capricornia will save up to $7,000 a year

    Uber kicked off in Rocky yesterday not everyone is happy

    premium_icon Uber kicked off in Rocky yesterday not everyone is happy

    Careers The ride sharing service hopes to cash in during the silly season

    Local Partners