National talent rolls into Rocky’s Cup on Wheels

Legendary Rockhampton cycling coach Reg Tucker, his granddaughters Lara and Brooke, and son Kenrick who is a dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

THIS year’s CQUni Rockhampton Cup on Wheels is expected to be even bigger and better than last year – with strong nominations rolling in.

Currently, 72 talented riders are gearing up for the annual event which has been running for more than 50 years at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.

Dubbed “one of the biggest carnivals in Queensland”, the Cup will have more numbers after the southeast corner failed to deliver any track carnivals this year.

Namesake and daughter of Kenrick Tucker, Lara Tucker, will be one to watch – going for her fifth Cup win.

Commitee member and event coordinator Brett Ruff said Tucker not only had a background in the sport through her father, she “trains hard, puts in a lot of effort and knows how to race”.

“Lara is the only person who has won the Cup four times. She’s one of the top riders in Australia,” he said.

“The Cap Cup is a handicap event. It all depends on how many people are in front of you and how much of a handicap you have.

“Lara has a good field in the back mark. In the last 10 years, the back markers won eight times.”

There are a number of notable contenders expected to impress this year, including Canadian national champion Lizanne Fox from Sydney, who competes at regional carnivals in Sydney, Melbourne, New South Wales and Victoria.

“She takes a couple of other female riders to as many carnivals as she can,” Ruff said.

“She’s one of the characters of the sport and this is her first time in Rocky.”

Emma Stevens will head up form Brisbane to compete in the U17s – she’s one of the state’s fastest of her age.

Townsville’s Ethan Harris (U19s) is one of the state’s best and is in his first year in the state’s U19 team.

“But the local boys might give him a surprise or two, I hope,” Ruff said.

Hamish Wright from Mackay will also be a hot contender, alongside his competitive “prodigy” Ryan Walton in the U19s.

“We’ve got good girls in the U19s. There are eight riders who are all very competitive and it will be great racing in that division,” Ruff said.

“It’s a great night of racing with great entertainment and so many different events out there.

“The more spectators, the better the riders go.

“We’ve had huge numbers of spectators in the past but over the last few years it’s been a bit ordinary. But hopefully, with sponsorship lifting the profile quite a bit it’ll improve.”

Tickets are available at the gate.

Nominations closed Friday night.

The Cup will be held at Kenrick Tucker Velodrome on January 10-11.

Racing starts at 6pm on Friday and 4.30pm on Saturday.