National trucking company makes strategic move to CQ

Amber Hooker
| 8th Aug 2017 8:27 AM
DOWN TO BUSINESS: Centurion used two smaller Franna cranes to finish up the task of repositioning this farm shed 500km away from its original location.
NATIONAL transport and logistics specialists Centurion are helping to reshape the Central Queensland landscape.

The township has become one of three locations, including Mackay and Brisbane, where the family-owned Western Australian company have expanded in recent months.

The timely move follows the liquidation of unassociated transport company McAleese in August last year, and its reincarnate, Rivet Group, which placed a number of businesses into administration on July 18.

Emerald branch manager Tom Myrlea said the acquisition of on-road assets from the McAleese receivers had helped Centurion get underway in the Sunshine State, but they've also added extra equipment and expertise in the months since. He said this increased heavy-lift capacity had helped win work with two Bowen Basin mines within months of opening doors.

"Our capacity to provide a growing range of reliable services, especially to the mining and resources industries, is not only well established, it's well timed, with a noticeable upswing in this sector in our region over the past year,” Mr Mylrea said.

"We have definitely seen the signs that things have begun to turn around, especially for companies that are planning shutdown works now, investing in critical maintenance and repairs ahead of a slew of new projects due to roll out in 2017-18.”

Just after dawn, using its 200T capacity crane, Centurion&#39;s Emerald team lifted this large shed on a citrus farm near Emerald for it to be repositioned.
After five decades in Western Australia, the move to Queensland followed an expansion into the Northern Territory.

Widely-known Central Queensland industry leader, former McAleese managing director Keith Price, now heads up Centurion's Queensland business from Mackay, and brings with him a wealth of transport and logistics experience.

Located just off the Gregory Hwy in the northern industrial estate, Centurion has added extra prime movers, heavy lift equipment and trailers to its on-road fleet, allowing it to bid for and win a wide range of work over the past six months.

Mr Myrlea said locals are likely to see their vehicles carting heavy loads, helping to position or reposition large objects and delivering key items to construction, infrastructure and mining sites.

"For one of these projects, we collected more than 50 large concrete bridge beams in Rockhampton and trucked them around 300km, then our cranes provided on-site lift-and-shift services to drop them into place to upgrade bridges on a Bowen Basin mine access road,” he said.

On a recent visit to Queensland, Centurion chief executive officer Justin Cardaci said that the delivery of this end-to-end project had taken the company into new territory.

A 200T Centurion crane lifts one of more than 50 bridge spans into place on a mine access road in the Bowen Basin.
"Of course, Centurion has provided heavy haulage and cranage services for clients for many years, but our Emerald crew can be proud of the fact that this project marks the first time our company has managed the entire process end to end,” Mr Cardaci said.

"Previously we'd have provided the heavy haulage and then worked with other companies for the cranage component of a project.”

Mr Myrlea highlighted a wealth of local expertise helped them employ staff with "all the right qualifications and experience”.

Recently its Emerald crew used a 200-tonne slew crane to reposition a 36m x 12m agricultural shed on one of the largest citrus farms in the southern hemisphere.

"By any measure, Centurion has hit the ground running in Emerald and we have established ourselves in the right place at the right time,” Mr Mylrea said.

