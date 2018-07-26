Barnaby Joyce’s sexual harassment complaint findings

The complaint eventually led to Barnaby Joyce resigning as Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: Andy Tyndall

THE woman who made a sexual harassment complaint that finally forced Barnaby Joyce to quit as Nationals leader has slammed the party for its handling of the personally difficult matter.

Lawyers for Catherine Marriott said she was "extremely frustrated" that after more than five months of "respectful" co-operation the findings were being kept secret.

The Daily Telegraph exposed the complaint against the then-Deputy Prime Minister on February 22 - Mr Joyce resigned later that day but denied the claim,

It followed The Daily Telegraph publishing details of Mr Joyce's personal scandal regarding his relationship with former staffer Vikki Campion who has now had his child.

Details about the complaint were published after Barnaby Joyce’s affair with Vikki Campion was exposed. Credit: Channel 7

In a statement Emma Salerno, for Ms Marriott, said the former West Australian Rural Woman of the Year had hoped by coming forward it would prevent other women having to deal with similar inappropriate behaviour.

"After more than five months of co-operation and respectfully waiting on the outcome of the investigation, we are now extremely frustrated by the National Party's ability to deal with this issue in a timely manner," Ms Salerno said.

Broome Shire Councillor Catherine Marriott.

"We call on the National Party to not only release the findings of their investigation as a priority, but also their sexual harassment policy as a minimum to protect women, such as Catherine, who make allegations of sexual harassment.

"This has been a long and difficult period for Catherine who never intended for this issue to be made public. She deserves closure after enduring national public scrutiny about an issue that should have been handled swiftly, professionally and confidentially by the National Party."

Catherine Marriott was named WA Rural Woman of the Year.

NSW Nationals State Director Ross Cadell blamed legal red tape for the delay but said the investigation would be "concluded shortly".

Mr Cadell would not reveal whether the findings would be made public.

"I agree with Ms Salerno that the process has taken too long. The effect of that delay on the complainant and respondent has been unfair," he said.

"Several factors meant that legal opinion has had to be sought on a number of matters.

"This process will be concluded shortly and we are confident the process will be improved for any future matters."

Mr Cadell said as a result of the complaint the party had reviewed its policies around sexual harassment.

"We are very pleased to advise that Ms Marriot has taken an active role in this and attended several meetings with representatives of the NSW Nationals," he said.