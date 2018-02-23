Nationals need to unite after losing 'great leader': Landry

STEPPING DOWN: Barnaby Joyce during a press conference in Armidale where he resigned from the leadership of the Nationals Party as his party investigates an allegation of sexual harassment which he denies.

BIG shoes are left to fill for Barnaby Joyce's successor according to Michelle Landry who says she was "deeply saddened” by his shock resignation announcement yesterday.

The Federal Member for Capricornia addressed media saying "intense media coverage” on Mr Joyce's affair took its toll, with the former Deputy PM to move to the backbench.

Despite previously saying Mr Joyce had the numbers in the party to survive, Ms Landry has accepted the situation.

She said the party would be depleted of a "great leader”.

"He has helped me a lot in my career and has been a mentor for me,” said Ms Landry, who is the party's whip and has ruled out standing for the leadership position herself.

"But sometimes you have to call it quits and that's what he's done.”

Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan was equally as saddened by the news, saying Mr Joyce was a great mate and "helped pull the Nationals back from the grave”.

"Barnaby has more courage than most. He often took up arguments or causes that many seasoned politicians, or advisers, would caution as being 'too courageous',” Sen Canavan said.

"Barnaby often defied their warnings and proved that courage is an essential ingredient towards the recipe of success.

"He fearlessly defended the wealth-producing industries of Australia, such as farming, mining, forestry, fishing and manufacturing.

"Our wealth-producing industries find themselves under a coordinated and undue attack by the many, who ironically owe their comfortable 21st century existence to the comparable few who work in the sun and subject their fortunes to the whims of international markets and finance.”

Following a formal request from Acting National Leader, Bridget Mackenzie, Ms Landry announced she has called a National Party room meeting for Monday to determine a new leader.

Although she would not speculate on who the fresh leader could be, Ms Landry said a select few were expected to throw their hat in the ring.

"It is a limited field,” Ms Landry said.

"I'm sure they'll start letting us know their intentions (to nominate),” she said.

The contenders were due to be announced in the party meeting with Ms Landry saying each would say a short speech before they got down to business.

"Whoever wins the ballot will have the full support of the party room,” Ms Landry said.

"Nobody will be as well known as Barnaby, these are big shoes to fill for a senator of 12 years.”

Ms Landry admitted the ordeal had been tough for everyone concerned with the National Party but stressed the hardships endured by Mr Joyce and his family were more important.

Sen Canavan also expressed his regret about the impact on Barnaby's "beautiful family” saying Mr Joyce made a mistake.

"I am sure he will recover, learn and be a better person from them,” Sen Canavan said.

"He now has a new partner and a new child to care for and that is much more important than any of his achievements in public life.”

Despite the pressures put on the party, Mr Canavan said they will continue to fight.

"Now more than ever there is a need for a party to fight for those who produce the wealth that maintains our prosperity and builds our future,” he said.

"The Nationals party is at its strongest when we work together as a team.

"I look forward to our Nationals team continuing to fight and deliver for the people of regional and rural Australia.”

Ms Landry ruled out speculation that she would put her hand up saying she was focused on her role in Capricornia.

"I look forward to working with Barnaby on the backbench,” she said.