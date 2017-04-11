Rocky auctioneer hits big time in multi-billion dollar industry

2017 ALPA National YAC winner Lincoln McKinlay of TopX Gracemere with runner up, Jack Hickey (right), JM Ellis & Co Hamilton.

STRAIGHT out of high school and into the stockyard, Lincoln Mackinley always pictured his passion for good quality livestock would lead him to the Beef Capital.

Only months into his move from Roma to Gracemere, the 22-year-old has done both the region and the country proud, becoming the National Auctioneer of the Year.

Of the 10 finalists from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Austrlia, Lincoln proved he had the top diction, values, voice and manner, presence and unique style.

The former-Roma auctioneer will head to the International Livestock Auctioneers Competition at Calgary Stampede, Canada, which only two Australians have ever won.

While Lincoln doesn't want to get too big for his boots, he has already had a taste of what it takes.

"It's definitely pretty special, to be able to head to Calgary and compete in the world competition," he said following his success at Sydney's Royal Easter Show.

"It's something massive.

"I spent six weeks in the States at the end of last year and attended auction college, and spent time with the world champion.

"So to be able to go back there and put into practice what I learned about the American champion into practice, and use in a competition is really exciting."

"It's something that very few people have experienced in our industry and only two guys from Australia have ever won the world competition over there.

"It will be a big learning thing and if we prepare right and put the time and passion into it, hopefully we can come out on top."

Having moved to Gracemere at the start of the year, Lincoln has already made his mark on the industry and looks forward to what his future holds.

"I guess you could say I'm extremely passionate about good quality live stock, cattle, horses, thoroughbreds, and to be able to put that together with my passion for auctioneering and the people we get to work with on a daily basis," he said.

"I really enjoy being close to Rockhampton, it's somewhere where I always thought I would see myself in my career."