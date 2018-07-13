Nation's 'hottest burger' no match for 'iron guts' Rouvray

HEATED SITUATION: Brenton Rouvray bravely devoured the Double Decker Death Wish burger at Gladstone's Stockland shopping centre on July 11, 2018.

HEATED SITUATION: Brenton Rouvray bravely devoured the Double Decker Death Wish burger at Gladstone's Stockland shopping centre on July 11, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA110718BURG

AUSTRALIA'S "hottest burger" that has brought tears to the eyes of many Gladstone residents, and left many clutching for a glass of milk, was no match for Brenton "Iron Guts" Rouvray.

The food challenge tragic signed the waiver, pulled on the gloves and the safety glasses, and tried Burger Urge's Double Decker Death Wish yesterday.

It was the first day in almost a week the burger was available, after the franchise was short of its "ghost chilli" sauce.

Mr Rouvray, who admitted he loved hot food, was able to finish the double angus burger covered in ghost chilli sauce in less than 10 minutes.

"It's a good burger, it's got a bit of bite to it," he said.

"I'd give it a five out of ten heat rating, but I think it would be really hot for most people."

Mr Rouvray is conditioned to hot food, with Australia's hottest chilli sauce 13 Angry Scorpions by former Gladstone man Pat Beresford a staple in his pantry.

"We also buy the World's Hottest corn chips, you can only eat one of those and your mouth is on fire," he said.

The Blackwater mine worker, who has a Facebook page Brenton "Iron Guts" Rouvray, is no stranger to food challenges.

He came third in Rocks@lt's chicken wing challenge out of about 20 competitors, and has completed food challenges at Dicey's Irish Bar.

"There's only one food challenge I haven't been able to finish, it was in Adelaide and there was a chicken schnitzel, salad and a litre of beer," he said.

Partner Roxanne De Jonckheere said she did not mind a touch of heat in her food either.

"I'm from South Africa so I cook with a lot of spices," Ms De Jonckheere said.

"The kitchen cupboard is filled with chilli sauces."

Burger Urge managing director Sean Carthew said the burger was its most dangerous creation to date and was "unlike anything people are selling".

It's been popular in Gladstone, despite some people not being capable of finishing it.