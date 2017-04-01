30°
Native animals and habitat wiped out by wild weather

Chloe Lyons
| 1st Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Cockatoo 'Debbie', found battered from the wild weather of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, has gone viral.
Cockatoo 'Debbie', found battered from the wild weather of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, has gone viral.

SHE was the pint-sized Aussie battler.

Cold, wet and missing feathers - Debbie the cockatoo broke hearts around the nation when she was photographed by Townsville Bulletin photographer Alix Sweeney emerging from snapped branches in Airlie Beach.

Sadly, she died on Friday morning of suspected internal injuries and will be just one of the many native animals to bear the brunt of her namesake and the floods that will follow.

Vet nurse at the Alma St Vet Hospital, Rebecca Flamank said native populations are still recovering from Marcia and have been struck another blow by Debbie.

"We're still seeing the effects from the last cyclone from the lack of food and habitat," Rebecca said.

"Things just get battered and beaten around.

"A lot of nests get blown out of trees and trees get blown over and they're got nowhere to go."

Birds make up the majority of casualties during these weather events, but Rebecca said possums, gliders and baby animals are at risk too.

"A lot of them are just wet, lost and in need of a good feed," she said.

"When they come in they just look so sad.

"Juvenile animals that might still be learning how to fly and make it on their own get smashed by the weather."

If you find an injured animal that is safe to rescue, Rebecca recommends wrapping them in a large towel or t-shirt, putting them in a box and keeping them somewhere quiet and warm.

You can also help by leaving fresh water out for natives after storms have past and building bird boxes if trees have fallen over on your property.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alma st vet hospital animals cockatoo cyclone debbie native animals weather wildlife rescue wild weather

Native animals and habitat wiped out by wild weather

Native animals and habitat wiped out by wild weather

