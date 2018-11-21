Natural Curiosity: The bar-tailed godwit

LONG-HAUL FLIGHT: Bar-tailed godwits make the longest known non-stop flight of any bird.

BAR-TAILED godwits are found all across the Australian coast where there is suitable habitat.

They are a summer migrant that breeds on Arctic coasts and tundra in the northern hemisphere summer.

Bar-tailed godwits make the longest known non-stop flight of any bird and also the longest journey without pausing to feed by any animal, 11,680km along a route from Alaska to New Zealand.

Their habitats are large intertidal flats, estuaries, inlets, coastal lagoons and some man-made wetland areas such as sewage farms and salt ponds.

Bar-tailed godwits are found in coastal areas of Australia but are more common in the north.

They are social birds and are often seen in large flocks and in the company of other waders.

Their diet is mainly small crustaceans, molluscs and worms but they also eat insects and parts of aquatic plants.

The accompanying photo was taken at The Causeway where the bird was foraging by probing its long beak into the mudflats. You may also see them on Kinka Beach.

This is the non-breeding plumage of the bar-tailed godwit and is the main phase seen in Australia.

They take on a rich chestnut-red plumage over the neck, shoulders and underparts when breeding in the northern hemisphere.

Bar-tailed godwits leave our shores during March and April for their breeding grounds in eastern Siberia and Alaska and return to us in August and September, although some birds overwinter in Australia.

Males and females are alike although females are larger.

The nest is a shallow cup in moss and lined with vegetation. Both sexes share incubation of the eggs and care for the young.