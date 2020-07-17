Menu
Central Highlands Regional Council has completed stage one of the Nogoa River trail project, creating more nature trails for locals. Photo: file
News

Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

Kristen Booth
17th Jul 2020 4:19 PM
THE first stage of the Nogoa River trail project has been completed, providing more nature trails for locals and visitors to explore.

Starting at the John Gay Bridge, a two-kilometre gravel pathway leads pedestrians and mountain bike cyclists to the Selma Weir.

A further section, beginning at the end of Campbell Street, leads to the Town Weir, also known as bottom weir.

Once complete, the two sections of undulating trails are expected to connect via the Emerald Botanic Gardens and the Emerald golf course linking up the two weirs.

Central Highlands regional Mayor Kerry Hayes said the trail would be an attraction for tourists and would provide an opportunity for people to get together for recreation.

“The Emerald Botanic Gardens are already a popular recreational and exercise ground for residents and tourists alike,” he said.

“The Nogoa River trail expands this point of interest and once complete, will take people on a journey of our history and this important resource – the river and our water.”

This project received grant funding of $259,600 from the Australian Government and a council contribution of the same amount.

Council is currently exploring further funding opportunities to complete the second stage of the project.

Central Queensland News

