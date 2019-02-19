Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A koala was taken to a vet clinic by this couple who found it struggling near Wallangarra. Photo was captured by Marisa Ferrari.
A koala was taken to a vet clinic by this couple who found it struggling near Wallangarra. Photo was captured by Marisa Ferrari. Contributed
Environment

NATURE'S TOLL: Wildlife feel the effect of region's bushfire

liana walker
by
18th Feb 2019 5:47 PM | Updated: 19th Feb 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have worked tirelessly to keep residents' homes and lives protected during the Wallangarra fire- however some of our wildlife haven't been spared.

The fire has been burning through Girraween National Park for the week, home to many different species of animals.

The koala pictured was rescued and taken to Tenterfield Veterinary Clinic with burns to his feet, hands and face.

Vet nurse Bella Hamilton said they sought help from Australia Zoo wildlife vets before making the decision to euthanise the koala.

"It was quite a horrible decision to make," she said.

"He was quite elderly."

She expects more injured wildlife will start to appear at vet clinics this week as the recovery phase begins.

girraween fire wallangarra fire wildlife
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    premium_icon Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    Property It would include apartments, school, gymnasium, college, shopping centre and restaurant

    Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    premium_icon Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    News SEVEN out of eight Rocky apprentices considered mature age

    Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    premium_icon Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    Politics Local pollies share updates on the highly anticipated project

    Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    premium_icon Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    Weather Low to severe heatwave conditions are forecast throughout CQ