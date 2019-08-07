NAUGHTY BOYS: More P-Platers nabbed way over speed limit

A P-Plater pulled over by police allegedy doing 126km/h in a 60 zone.

IT SEEMS some of our less experienced drivers are in a big hurry to get down the road, as last a suspended provisional drive was caught allegedly more than 60km/h over the speed limit.

It makes four arrests of learner or provisional drivers being caught for excessive speed on our highways.

On Tuesday, officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Strike Force Puma were conducting proactive patrols in Mt Druitt, when they spotted a Volkswagen Golf sedan allegedly driving erratically.

Officers stopped the vehicle on the Great Western Highway after it was allegedly detected travelling at 126km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, underwent a roadside breath test - which proved negative - and a drug test, which returned a positive result for cannabis.

Police will allege in court that the man, who is a P2 provisional licence holder, was suspended from driving until September 2019.

He was arrested and taken to Mt Druitt Police Station where he was charged with exceed speed limit by more than 45km/h, driving at a speed dangerous, and driving whilst suspended.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear before Mt Druitt Local Court on Wednesday August 21.

It comes after a teenagers was chased allegedly doing 220km/h near the NSW border at Chinderah.

About 10.45pm on Friday August 2 Traffic & Highway Patrol officers were performing stationary speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway at Sleepy Hollow when they allegedly detected a Toyota Camry travelling north at 203km/h in the 110km/h area.

Speed camera reading of a P1 driver near Chinderah

Officers caught up to the Toyota which failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The Toyota was seen to overtake 16 cars and a heavy vehicle at an estimated speed of 220km/h during the 22km pursuit.

At the Chinderah Road exit, the driver of the Toyota lost control and collided with a number of road signs.

The driver and sole occupant, a 17-year-old male, was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and P1 driver exceed speed more than 45 km/h.

His P1 provisional licence was also suspended for six months.

Two days before, a provisional P1 driver has been charged after he was caught allegedly travelling more than twice the speed limit near Wollongong.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting speed enforcement duties on the M1 at Figtree, when they detected a vehicle allegedly travelling 181km/h in a 90km/h zone.

Police pulled over the car and spoke with the driver, a 17-year-old boy, who produced a P1 driver's licence.

He underwent roadside breath and drug testing, which both returned a negative result.

The teenager's licence was suspended, and he was issued a Court Attendance Notice for motor vehicle exceed speed more than 45 km/h, and drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.

The teenager is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday September 27.

Finally, in northern NSW, a learner driver was less than impressed about being caught speeding well over the limit.

At 2.35pm July 27, a Green Ford Territory with 'L' plates was seen by members of the public travelling at what was believed to be a speed well in excess of the 90km/h Learner Licence special speed limit northbound on the Pacific Highway towards Grafton in Northern NSW.

Speed reading of Green Ford Territory driven by learner driver near Grafton

This was reported to police and shortly after a Grafton Highway Patrol vehicle detected the Green Territory still travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom at 139km/h.

"I don't think i was going that fast, I was just overtaking those two cars," he said to the police officer.

With him in the car was his female partner and their two children, both under the age of four.

The driver was issued with an infringment notice for $2435 and his license was suspended for six months, to which the driver told the police officer "You're a f---head mate".

His partner, who was the learner supervisor in the car, was issued an infringement notice for person with learner not prevent breach of road legislation.

Mandatory child welfare notifications were also completed.

In New South Wales, learners are restricted to a maximum of 80kmh, while P1 drivers are restricted to 90km/h.