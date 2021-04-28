‘Naughty list’ tick sheet reveals young mum’s meth business

A young mother will spend the next nine months in prison after trafficking drugs for one month, keeping a record of sales on her “naughty list”.

De-elle Shae Randall, 24, pleaded guilty on April 27 in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton to three counts of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams, one of trafficking dangerous drugs, one possess an item used in the commission of a drug crime and one of possessing a drug utensil.

De-elle Randall at Ginger Mule. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client, who had a six-year-old child, had been doing well in life until 2019, despite having a child when she was 17.

She said Randall had been employed and had no prior criminal offending before this trafficking.

Ms Willey said Randall was introduced to methamphetamines by an associate and she developed a habit.

Randall came to the attention of police during an operation targeting meth trafficking in Central Queensland between June 2019 and March 2020.

Police searched Randall’s Koongal home on August 23, 2019, finding clip-seal bags containing crystal substance, two digital scales and five diazepam tablets in a plastic container in her bedroom.

Randall told police she used the diazepam for back and neck pain.

They also found a used glass pipe on the bedside table, and a black book with a tick list titled “naughty list” where she had kept notes of her drug sales and debts owed to her along with a note titled “De-elle’s strategy to change her life and stop selling white”.

Justice Graeme Crow said despite the contents of the book, Randall denied the book was hers and tried to point the finger at a former housemate, which was not believed by prosecutors.

The crystal substance was analysed to be 3.902g of pure meth.

In another bedroom, inside a large bag of dry dog food, was a small clip-seal bag of marijuana and a set of scales.

Randall told police the scales in the dog food bag were used to weigh marijuana so Randall would “not smoke too much weed”.

Randall was charged and released on bail.

Six months later, police conducted a second search on Randall’s residence, on February 19, 2020.

They seized Randall’s phone and she provided a pin code.

Analysis of the phone revealed Randall’s drug trafficking business between January 20 and February 20, 2020.

She primarily communicated with her four clients - including “Bubblegum Bill” and supplier “Jesus” - through Snapchat with some via Facebook messenger and SMSs.

Police also found a glass pipe in Randall’s bumbag, along with scales and clip-seal bags containing 0.16g of meth.

They also found glass pipes and scales in a walk-in wardrobe.

The court heard Randall had worked in supermarkets, rising to supervisor roles, leaving for six months when she had her child.

After that, she relocated to Brisbane with the father of her child, but they broke up and she was back in Rockhampton in rental accommodation in 2017.

She allowed a friend to move in with her to assist paying bills, however the friend did not pay rent and stole from Randall.

Her life went on a downward spiral from there.

Justice Crow sentenced Randall to three years’ prison with parole release after serving nine months.

She will be released on parole on January 26, 2022.

Other court news:

Gilliland accused murderer’s fate to be decided

Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

Comedian abuser still committing public nuisance offences