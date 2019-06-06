Menu
HELPING HAND: CQ Health's director of nursing community services Darren Holzberger, Nurse Navigator Service nurse unit manager Rose-Marie Goudie and Nurse Navigators Teresa Hazel and Kirsty Doonan.
Navigators show the way through complex system

6th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
ROSE-MARIE Goudie is part of a new service making a big difference to Central Queenslanders.

She's the unit manager for the CQ Health Nurse Navigators initiative which involves a team of 13 who are helping clients find the right pathway through the complex healthcare system.

They support people in the community with complex needs across the whole life spectrum, from pre-birth until end of life.

CQ has Navigators in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Biloela, with generalists, mental health, midwifery, older persons and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health covered.

"We first introduced Nurse Navigators in 2017 and since then we've been building, learning and growing,” Ms Goudie said.

"We've had really positive outcomes for our consumers, and we're thrilled the service has been recognised with recurrent funding to allow us to continue this great work.”

She said Navigators partner with consumers to help their journey through the healthcare system, linking with other support services and health providers both locally and throughout the navigator network in Queensland.

"We don't duplicate services, but like a jigsaw we make sure our consumers are in the right place at the right time with the right care,” she said.

"Our Navigators have a broad range of experience and have a good understanding of complex conditions, as well as a comprehensive knowledge of the services available.

"They're all very committed to their work and proud to be Navigators.”

Teresa Hazel is a Generalist Nurse Navigator in Rockhampton who is happy to see increased recognition of the new role and is looking forward to, over time, becoming fully integrated as part of the whole system.

Kirsty Doonan is a Mental Health Nurse Navigator and she's thrilled the positions have been secured to allow the service to support vulnerable people in the community.

"Our patient outcomes will keep improving as we continue to improve the health literacy of consumers so they can self-manage,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

