Naya Rivera’s son’s touching Christmas photo

by Julie Gordon, New York Post
7th Dec 2020 10:43 AM

Ryan Dorsey has given a big "f**k you" to 2020.

Five months after the tragic death of his ex-wife Naya Rivera, the actor posted a holiday photo with their young son and a message about their devastating year.

#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya," he wrote. "Hope you get nothing but happiness … Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020. #f***2020."

Ryan Dorsey posted this holiday photo on Instagram.
Ryan Dorsey posted this holiday photo on Instagram.

The photo shows Dorsey and Josey, 5, sweetly placing a star on top of their Christmas tree.

Since the Glee star's death, Dorsey has used social media to express himself. In September, he blasted the "absurd narratives" surrounding the nature of his relationship with Naya's sister Nickayla after she moved in with Dorsey to help care for Josey.

Rivera, who was 33 years old, drowned during a boating trip with Josey at California's Lake Piru.

A few weeks ago, Dorsey filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of Josey.

 

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Naya Rivera's son's touching Xmas photo

