Naya’s ex-husband moves in with sister

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and her sister Nickayla have become close following the Glee star's drowning in July.

Dorsey, 37, has moved in with model Nickayla, 25, as the pair care for Naya's son, Josey, 5, who was with the actress the day she drowned in California's Lake Piru, according to the Daily Mail.

The two have moved into a three-bedroom rental, a process that began when Nickayla was seen helping Ryan move his belongings from his previous home in North Hills, in the San Fernando Valley, on September 6.

"They were fooling around and chatting the whole time," a witness to the pair's trip to a Target store told the publication.

"They're obviously helping lift each other's spirits."

Dorsey and Nickayla are reportedly sharing the responsibility of raising Josey with Dorsey's parents.

Naya and fellow actor Dorsey (Stumptown, Ray Donovan) rekindled a previous relationship after the actress' split from rapper Big Sean in 2014. They were married in July 2014 and Josey was born on September 17, 2015.

Naya, who shot to fame on the TV series Glee in 2009, initially sought to split from Dorsey in 2016, though the two reconciled. They eventually separated for good in 2018.

"There's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Dorsey wrote in an Instagram tribute to Rivera after her death.

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you."

Nickayla also posted a long tribute to her sister, saying their "connection is infinite".

Naya took Josey on a swimming trip to Lake Piru in Southern California on July 8.

Though a good swimmer, Naya suffered from vertigo, which intensified when she was in the water, according to the most recent autopsy and investigation details.

Piru is known for its strong currents and deep waters; eight people have drowned there since 1994.

