Simmons meltdown: ‘Worst of his career’

BEN Simmons stunned the NBA with what many pundits are calling the worst game in his basketball career, racking up a mind-boggling 11 turnovers against Toronto.

The Philadelphia star fell just three turnovers shy of Jason Kidd's all-time record of 14 as the 76ers slumped to a 129-112 throbbing to the Raptors.

The loss continued Philly's ugly 0-4 streak away from home.

In his favour, the Melbourne-born Simmons narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. But it wasn't enough to keep disappointed fans at bay as they tore into the 22-year-old on social media.

Raptors gun Leonard returned after sitting out Monday's loss at Milwaukee, the second time this season he has been rested in one half of a back-to-back.

The two-time defensive player of the year was limited to nine games with San Antonio last season because of a quadriceps injury.

Leonard has scored at least 20 in all six games he's played this season. He shot 10 for 19 against Philadelphia and went nine for 10 at the free-throw line.

Embiid cut the deficit to six, 117-111, on a three-pointer with 3:29 remaining. After a timeout, Toronto responded with a 7-0 run that was capped by a three from Leonard with 1:56 left.

Toronto's home winning streak against the Sixers is the second-longest against a single opponent in franchise history, eclipsedonly by an active 15-game streak against Minnesota.

Valanciunas scored eight points in the first quarter as Toronto led 35-36 after one, and then added seven more in the secondto put the Raptors up 67-53 at halftime.

Leonard scored 11 points in the third and Ibaka had eight as Toronto pulled away, taking a 105-86 lead into the final quarter.

The Sixers fired back in the fourth but the Raptors had already bashed in the final nails to claim a comfortable victory.

