NBA comes calling for coaching great

Boomers coach Brian Goorjian has described recent NBA interest as “flattering”, insisting he is focused on Illawarra’s finals campaign and plans to meet with Hawks officials about the franchise’s vision.

NCA NewsWire can reveal Goorjian has been approached by an NBA team in recent weeks following his successful stint with the Hawks this season.

The six-time NBL championship-winning mentor has this season guided Illawarra from last to third place and has a realistic shot at winning a seventh title.

Goorjian opted not to name the NBA franchise, and declared his immediate focus was on the NBL with the Hawks.

“It was flattering, but it is definitely not on my radar,” Goorjian, 67, said.

“I’ve come here (to Illawarra) to do a job and my mindset is when this (season) finishes is where the club wants to move for the next step.

“If we decide that this suits and I’m the guy for that, onward and upward, but if not I’ll entertain (other options).

“At this time of the year you get interest from overseas from other clubs, but my focus is trying to win this thing and then sitting down with our ownership and deciding what the Illawarra team is going to do moving forward and if I’m the right guy for that.”

Goorjian has received countless offers from overseas, including the NBA, during his illustrious coaching career.

He often put America aside to focus on his time in the NBL with the likes of the Sydney Kings and South East Melbourne Magic.

He also enjoyed a decorated decade-long stint in China before returning to Australia this season to coach Illawarra.

Goorjian faces a busy schedule in the coming months, with the Hawks’ finals campaign followed by Australia’s medal tilt at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Boomers are in a strong position to win a maiden men’s medal after finishing fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2019 World Cup in China.

Goorjian plans to meet with Illawarra officials about the franchise’s direction post the Olympics in Tokyo, which will finish in August.

For now, he is focused on Illawarra’s NBL finals campaign, which starts on Thursday night in Perth against the defending-champion Wildcats from 9.30pm (AEST).

