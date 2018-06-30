LeBron opt-out gives NBA free agency added edge

LEBRON James is opting out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and officially becoming an unrestricted free agent, according to multiple reports.

James, 33, would have made $35.6 million in the 2018-19 season had he exercised his option with the Cavs.

According to ESPN, James could still fetch as much as $207 million over five years from the Cavaliers, while other teams can offer a max of $152 million over four years.

James had until the end of this week to opt out of the final year of his existing deal with the Cavaliers. He could still re-sign with Cleveland, although the strong current from national media is that he appears ready to move again.

In 2014, James returned to the Cavaliers after an in-person meeting with team owner Dan Gilbert. Their relationship was never a great one but has splintered in recent years.

In 2010, James ditched Cleveland and in a nationally televised announcement, "The Decision," infamously declared he was taking his "talents to South Beach" and joining the Miami Heat.

Before he joined the Heat, James had meetings with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, where team representatives pitched the All-Star with personalised presentations and marketing plans.

Free agency officially opens up on Monday night (AEST).

James, a three-time NBA champion, has played in the NBA finals eight consecutive years, but the Cavs were swept this season by the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN reported the number of teams James and his representatives, Rich Paul and Mark Termini, could be interested in as free agents would be small.

Speculation centres around the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, but James shed no light on his plans in multiple interviews broaching the topic.