Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons have quite a history. Picture: Getty Images
Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons have quite a history. Picture: Getty Images
Basketball

Simmons given flagrant foul, fined for groin hit

by AAP
4th May 2019 11:38 AM

AUSSIE basketball star Ben Simmons has been fined $28,000 for "making contact to the groin" of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

The incident happened in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 116-95 win over the Raptors at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Centre. The referees did not see Simmons strike Lowry.

After a review by the NBA, Simmons was also assessed with a "flagrant foul one".

It was one of a number of fiery encounters between Philadelphia and Toronto players in game three of their Eastern Conference semi-final series. The win gave the 76ers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game four is in Philadelphia on Monday (AEST).

Simmons was also given a technical foul during the game when he grabbed a practice shot by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and pushed the ball back towards Siakam.

League officials reviewed videos of the Aussie star making contact with Lowry with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Simmons and Lowry tangled under the basket after a Philadelphia missed shot and Simmons struck Lowry in the groin. No foul was called on the play as the referees missing the contact.

Lowry and Simmons also clashed in January 2018, threatening a fight away from the court.

Simmons, 22, has averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game for the 76ers this season.

The Raptors-76ers series winner will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics for a berth in the NBA finals.

More Stories

Show More
ben simmons kyle lowry nba playoffs philadelphia 76ers toronto raptors
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    No new cheap flights for Rockhampton

    premium_icon No new cheap flights for Rockhampton

    News Bully readers took to social media to plead for direct flights to, among other places, Cairns, Melbourne, Bali, Adelaide and Longreach.

    Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    premium_icon Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    Rural Organic and chemical free flowers, grown 'as naturally as possible'

    Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    premium_icon Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    Council News There could be an announcement coming in the next fortnight.

    Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    premium_icon Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    Whats On Be sure to mark these events on your calendar.