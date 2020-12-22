Menu
The NBA star in the middle of a dating controversy with Larsa Pippen has reportedly pleaded guilty to threats of violence.
Crime

NBA star pleads guilty to threats of violence

by Justin Tasch, The NY Post
22nd Dec 2020 4:34 PM

Malik Beasley, the NBA star in the middle of a dating controversy with Larsa Pippen, has pleaded guilty to threats of violence stemming from a September incident at the Timberwolves guard's Plymouth home, his attorneys told The Athletic.

Beasley's potential jail time or home confinement will be served after the 2020/21 NBA season and won't exceed 120 days, Beasley's attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga told the outlet. The threats of violence charge will be reduced to a misdemeanour after Beasley completes probation, according to the report.

The 24-year-old was charged last month with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter when they pulled up to Beasley's rental home during a Parade of Homes tour on September 26th.

Beasley's wife Montana Yao - who has since reportedly filed for divorce from Beasley after he was pictured holding hands with Pippen - was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession after nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in the couple's home. Beasley's drug charges were dismissed, his attorneys said.

 

READ MORE: Beasley's wife hits out after photos emerge

Earlier this month, pictures surfaced of Beasley holding hands with Pippen, the estranged wife of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, in Miami. Yao was said to be "blindsided" by the photos.

On December 9th, Yao addressed the images on Instagram writing: "Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to (lie). We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused."

Yao, a 24-year-old Instagram model, shares a son with Beasley, hit the beach in Miami last week.

Beasley recently signed a four-year, AU$79 million contract with the Timberwolves.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as NBA star pleads guilty to threats of violence

