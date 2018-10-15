Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sydney Kings pulled in their third largest home crowd.
The Sydney Kings pulled in their third largest home crowd.
Basketball

NBL enjoys record crowd attendance in opening round

by Olgun Uluc
15th Oct 2018 4:45 PM

WHETHER it was because of Andrew Bogut, the abundance of games, or simply Red Army being the Red Army, the NBL's fans helped the league make history after Round 1.

The first round of action for the 2018-19 NBL season drew in the highest attendance for an opening round of a season, surpassing the previous record set in 1995.

A total of 48,820 fans watched Round 1 in person, led by the more than 12,000 fans who attended the Perth Wildcats' home opener in Perth Arena.

The Sydney Kings came in with the second highest attendance of the round - the signing of Bogut obviously playing a key factor there - with 10,761; the franchise's third highest home crowd on record.

"On behalf of the NBL I want to thank fans for coming out in such huge numbers for the first seven games of our season." NBL CEO, Jeremy Loeliger, said.

"It's a testament to the loyalty and passion of our fans but also the great entertainment provided by our teams and players. Friday's game between Melbourne United and the Illawarra Hawks which went to four periods of overtime will go down as one of the greatest ever played in the NBL.

"We also saw a record opening round crowd in Sydney of 10,761 to witness Andrew Bogut's NBL debut, 12,583 fans turn out in Perth to see the Wildcats play Illawarra and 8,329 watch Melbourne play New Zealand.

"Following record attendances last season we believe this will be our biggest season yet and invite everyone to come along and enjoy the world class basketball and entertainment on offer around Australia and New Zealand."

 

Attendances for the NBL's opening round:

 

New Zealand v Brisbane: 5,157

Adelaide v Perth: 5,836

Illawarra v Melbourne: 2,688

Sydney v Adelaide: 10,761

Brisbane v Cairns: 3,196

Melbourne v NZ: 8,329

Perth v Illawarra: 12,853

Foxtel is your home for LIVE NBA, NBL & WNBL action. SIGN UP TODAY!

Related Items

andrew bogut basketball nbl nbl2018

Top Stories

    Fake banknotes leave coast business owner 'gutted'

    premium_icon Fake banknotes leave coast business owner 'gutted'

    News SHOP owner upset after two fake $50 notes found in tills

    Children charged with sports facility shed arson

    Children charged with sports facility shed arson

    Crime UPDATE: Fire caused significant damage to shed over the weekend

    'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    premium_icon 'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    News ANN Augusteyn turned the Cap Caves into an award-winning destination

    Teacher pierces jewellery market with booming business

    premium_icon Teacher pierces jewellery market with booming business

    Business HOBBY turns into successful business for teacher-aid, Lena Krapkat

    Local Partners