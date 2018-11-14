Menu
Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis was caught swearing on camera last weekend.
Basketball

Mind your language! NBL cracks down on swearing

by Matt Logue
14th Nov 2018 8:50 AM
NBL clubs have been put on notice that swearing during timeouts could result in fines starting from this weekend.

Filming of team timeouts has been added to the NBL's coverage on Fox Sports and Channel 9 this season.

A number of coaches have used profanities in timeouts, which has prompted the NBL's head office to warn clubs about their language.

Brisbane coach Andrej Lemanis could be heard repeatedly swearing during the Bullets' thrilling one-point loss to the New Zealand Breakers on Sunday.

The NBL understand coaches will show passion but they also want them to be conscious of their language on live television.

The NBL's profanity warning has attracted mixed feelings from the eight clubs.

News Corp Australia understands a number of franchises are frustrated that the NBL want to fine clubs for foul language given it is the league who pushed for the live coverage of timeouts, which can often be full of emotion.

 

