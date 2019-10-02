NBL season is an opportunity for new Taipans

Opportunity.

It is the very foundation of the NBL, and almost no club better lives up to a "land of opportunity" tag than the Cairns Taipans.

Perennial battlers this decade, having enjoyed just four seasons above 0.500 since they made the final in 2010, the Taipans last year suffered their worst season in 18 years.

Picking up the pieces two years after a semi-final appearance is a staff headed by second-year coach Mike Kelly, a former assistant at the powerhouse Melbourne United, who in his playing days was a two-time best defensive player in the NBL.

This season marks his first with complete control over the squad, and he's rung in the changes with nine new faces on the full-time roster.

And it is that fact that makes the decision to elevate three members of the Cairns Marlins' QBL squad to the full-time roster all the more exciting, and reinforces how the Snakepit may be one of the NBL's best launching pads for talented players.

The likes of Torrey Craig, Nathan Sobey and Cameron Gliddon have lit up the court for Cairns for at least one season and gone on to bigger and better things. Bamaga's own Nate Jawai spent a season at the Taipans before he left for the NBA, and is now arguably the face of the franchise.

Anthony Fisher, George Blagojevic and Fabijan Krslovic have all followed different paths to the Taipans, but they've been driven by the same goal: an opportunity to play the sport they love, at the highest level.

This season, they finally have their chance as members of the full-time roster, and while they may not share much time on the court, there is no doubting the effect they will have on each other's debut season as full-time members of the roster.

Fisher's no stranger to Cairns basketball fans.

He's been in the Far North for four years as a development player and a member of the Marlins' QBL side.

"I guess it just goes to show how tough this competition is getting," Fisher said. "For some people it takes a lot longer to get an opportunity in this league."

Fisher worked closely with Marlins coach Jamie O'Loughlin and his QBL assistant Brad Hill, both of whom work under Kelly as assistant coaches at the Taipans.

The 25-year-old doesn't point to one moment that changed his future, but two conversations throughout the year - one with O'Loughlin at the start of the season and another with Kelly towards the end - which saved Fisher from leaving his professional basketball dream behind.

"It was tough throughout the QBL season at times as I didn't know where things were going with the NBL and the Taipans," Fisher said.

"I understand the process where coaches are looking at other players, if someone is better than you they'll take someone else, that's the reality of professional sport.

"But eventually Mike came to me and said I was on the shortlist of players they were looking at.

"It changed my mindset again.

"I still tried to play my arse off in the QBL before I knew I was in the mix again but it changed things a little bit more."

Krslovic appeared in eight games for the Taipans last season, and has worked with O'Loughlin in the Marlins set-up all year.

The 208cm forward said familiarity with his fellow Marlins helped the transition to full-time Taipan.

"It helps settle you a little bit, you've got other guys going through the same thing you are and you have good mates who will help you fit more comfortably in the team," he said.

Anthony Fisher as a Cairns Marlin in 2016. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Blagojevic arrived in Cairns at the start of the year intent on landing a NBL contract. He achieved that goal within months of reuniting with O'Loughlin, who has coached the Victorian on and off since they first connected in Geelong when he was nine.

"That was my main goal coming here, and fortunately I was able to get it," Blagojevic said.

"I've had some time to develop with Jamie. I've played under his system which is similar to the Taipans' system so I've had a bit of leeway there working together with those guys and I think it helped me a bit."

That ambition, the desire for an opportunity to pursue a professional basketball career in the NBL, is one of the key functions behind the QBL program.

And it's not just for the players.

With Taipans assistants O'Loughlin and Hill running the show during the QBL season, along with Kelly's sporadic appearances, it gives the coaching staff an up-close look at how potential Taipans are progressing - and, arguably most importantly, whether they have the work ethic and dedication to cut it at Australia's highest level.

"The idea is we can transition players out of college basketball or out of the state leagues and into the NBL," O'Loughlin said.

George Blagojevic joined Cairns Marlins with the goal to push for a start in the NBL. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"Every now and again this happens, but this is a rare year where we've had three guys which is huge for the club and huge for those individuals.

"Having that time with myself and Mike who would drop in at times for training and Brad (Hill) as well, who was on the Marlins staff, there's a consistency there for them and a theme in which they can transition from one level to the next. Hopefully it makes it easier for them, but it certainly gives us a clear insight into each individual player.

Cairns Taipans Fabijan Krslovic training ahead of the 2018-19 NBL season. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"We get to know their strengths, their weaknesses and whether they're up to the challenge, and in this case we've identified three players who are ready to give it a crack.

"I've had a lot of time with these guys in the past as juniors, and it's nice to see them progress through those college years or development years and show they've got what it takes.

"It's been fun for me to watch them from quite young players evolve into young men and obviously young men who are now in the NBL."