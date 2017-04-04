NBN: Company can't say when phones and internet will be reconnected

THE controversial National Broadband Network (NBN) roll-out has left Rockhampton residents in areas without electricity unable to use landline phones or internet during the flood.

According to an NBN spokesperson, as of this afternoon, there were already 260 premises without power, as well as one NBN cabinet.

They said the revised flood level of 9.0m would impact 570 NBN services, down from the 1171 that would be affected from the previous 9.4m prediction.

Services around Bolsover St, East St, William St, Wood St, Fitzpatrick St, Stenhouse St, Gladstone Rd, Wandal Rd, Lion Ck Rd and Canoona Rd will be down.

A thousand premises' around Alton Downs, Bouldercombe Gracemere, North Kabra, Pink Lily, Glendale and The Caves will also be impacted due to power outages.

As well as customers having no access to internet and landline phones during the floods, the spokesperson said it's unclear when services will be active again as NBN cabinets on the street may be affected by water.

"As to the time it will take to reinstate services, a number of factors influence the restoration of the NBN network including access, the extend of the damage, safety, power restoration, workforce mobilisation, availability of NBN equipment and the public interest,” they said.

"A potential impact that we cannot predict is if the community take to flooded areas in motorboats and jet skis, which may see further outages due to the wake pushing the floodwaters higher and further than expected.”

An NBN Road Muster satellite truck has been set up at the emergency services staging area and can be used as an internet hotspot for emergency services and the community as well as for charging phones.

Capricornia Police District Superintendent Ron Van Saane yesterday said police were aware some people would be living in homes without power and access to landlines during the flood and extra patrols would help ensure their safety.