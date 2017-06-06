25°
News

NBN 'nightmare': Rocky business' 6-month disaster story

Matty Holdsworth | 6th Jun 2017 6:24 AM
NIGHTMARE: Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook is fed up with NBN and not having a landline.
NIGHTMARE: Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook is fed up with NBN and not having a landline. Matty Holdsworth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARKHURST Town Centre was built as the promised land for the suburbs residents and by all accounts it is booming.

But behind the scenes, shop owners are left fuming.

Not with the centre itself, but the lack of help from tech giants Telstra and NBN.

Since the centre opened late last year, so many small businesses have been stranded without land lines.

They rely on Woolworths WIFI and personal mobiles.

Painting the picture of their struggles, when The Morning Bulletin made attempts to contact the businesses, the beep, beep, beep of failed voicemail was at the other end.

OPINION: Is the NBN slowing Australia down, not speeding us up?

Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook called it a "nightmare”.

"Since December 14 when I first contacted Telstra,” Regan replied to how long he had been out of action.

"Telstra and NBN are blaming each other. NBN have finally got back to me and said it is still a six-week wait.”

Day to day life as a small business owner comes with endless headaches. This one is like no other.

"Obviously suppliers will ring me, customers will ring me. I have lost orders from people trying to get a hold of me,” he said as his phone buzzed twice during the interview.

"They have to contact me via Facebook messenger or Instagram. But if I am too busy to look at my phone, they go elsewhere.

"I have lost trade, it is just a huge mess around.

OVER IT: Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook is fed up with NBN and not having a landline.
OVER IT: Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook is fed up with NBN and not having a landline. Matty Holdsworth

"Being a new centre, we need this resolved. It is scary enough starting out let alone not having everything working right. Especially for a simple service like a phone line.

"It does take up a hell of a lot of my day, and time I don't have. It is ongoing and a nightmare.”

Regan says his loyal customers, who had been crying out for this centre and social media have saved him from pulling the pin.

"Facebook and Instagram have saved us,” he said. "I am lucky that business is still going well.

"I have repeat customers. The locals out here are fantastic. They are all so supportive and awesome, so we do quite well.”

Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe said the fault was not with Telstra but understood the clients pain.

"This isn't the experience we want our customers to have and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused,” Ms Cliffe said.

"Local technicians have been on site a number of times to try to identify and rectify the issue. A fault in the local NBN infrastructure has since been identified as the cause and we have escalated this with NBN Co to have it resolved as soon as possible.

"A review of our records confirms we offered the customer a wireless interim solution on the morning of 03 May, 2017.

"We have and will continue to keep the customer updated as we work to restore their services.”

RELATED: Company can't say when phones and internet will be reconnected, NBN.

NBN claim the shopping centre was not made ready for services until March 16.

The 15 occupied tenants were made ready for service and will now be able to place an order.

The remaining tenants who were not occupied will need further work before being able to place an order.

NBN senior corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay said they would work with frustrated tenants to stop the issues.

"NBN is sending two specialists to Parkhurst this week to resolve the issues outlined by businesses,” Ms Lindsay said.

"NBN apologises for any inconvenience caused and is working with businesses and retail service providers to rectify the issues as soon as possible.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  nbn parkhurst quality meats parkhurst town centre telstra

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

NBN 'nightmare': Rocky business' 6-month disaster story

NBN 'nightmare': Rocky business' 6-month disaster story

PARKHURST Town Centre was built as the promised land for the suburbs residents and by all accounts it is booming.

Adani set to announce first $5b stage of megamine

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Townsville

Levee latest: Landry 'sick of politics played' in Rocky

Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, Mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling.

Capricornia MP accuses council of moving too quickly on $60m project

Investors focus on Rocky's retail properties under $1 million

An aerial view of Rockhampton CBD.

New report says modernised property in quality location doing well

Local Partners

Leyland is not a fan of the levee

Leyland Barnett has been a vocal opponent of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee for several years and he thinks our money could be better spent in other ways.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Depot Hill business throws support behind levee building

BUILD IT: Levee supporter Josh Whitcombe in his Depot Hill workshop.

Decision to push ahead with construction of the flood levee greeted.

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Caves cellist brings Bach to CQ

Robert Manley, cellist with The Orpheus String Quartet.

He grew up at The Caves and tested his skills on the stage in Rocky

What's on across Rocky and the Capricorn Coast this weekend

COME PEACEFULLY: Zahn Kafka-Bauer and Sgt Lolipop at Emu Park's Beef to Beach.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

APPLE has unveiled a smart speaker, opened the door for a new wave of smarter augmented reality and launched a swag of new products and software.

Why beauty Bec Judd had to wear a child's nappy

Bec Judd with two of her two bubs

“Alright, so here’s the thing. Confession,” she started.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

Judah wows judges to earn spot in next round of The Voice

Crowd favourite Judah Kelly takes the stage.

The Voice favourite through to the next round.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

GALLERY: Boys from the Bush anniversary concert rocks Rocky

MUSIC LEGEND: Lee Kernaghan at the Great Western Hotel.

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan brings the house down

Science meets nature in artworks by award winner

SHOCKED: Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine who was "blown away” when he won the Bayton Award for his winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl.

Agnes Water artist blown away by Bayton award

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $279,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

FOR SALE Three Freehold CBD Buildings on Six Titles

165, 169 and 17 Denison Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial On offer is this tightly held three adjoining commercial properties, strategically located ... $2,395,000

On offer is this tightly held three adjoining commercial properties, strategically located in Rockhampton's thriving CBD. The current businesses specialise in...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $279,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Sprawling Family Home on 2,040sqm with In-ground Pool and 3 Bay Shed

25 Goldfinch Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $629,000 Neg

Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly-sought after Riverside Estate, this well-appointed low-set home provides the ultimate family living...

Great Value Family Home

4 Mimosa Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 4 $289,000

You'll love the lush tropical gardens of this family home, situated in a quiet neighbourhood of quality homes. This property boasts; -3 bedrooms all with built-ins...

AFFORDABLE, SIZEABLE LOWSET BRICK

312 Blanchfield Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This home is a must see, very deceiving from the front this is a massive comfortable family home. Positioned on a corner block of a quiet cul-de-sac your growing...

Quality Acre… Must Sell!!!

22 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This quality block in the Tanby Height Estate will be sold on ... $159,000

This quality block in the Tanby Height Estate will be sold on or before Auction. With a great elevated position to build your dream home and shed and look towards...

Returning $420 p/w and Renovated

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

QUEENSLANDER. 1295M2 ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER.

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

2 LARGE BEDROOMS. 2 ROOMS OF THE BEDROOMS. USE AS DRESSING ROOMS, NURSURY OR OFFICES. SEPARATE LOUNGE NEW KITCHEN SEPARATE DINING ROOM MODERN BATHROOM BACK...

Affordable House and Land Package

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Be quick to embrace the first buyers grant of...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!