NBN 'nightmare': Rocky business' 6-month disaster story

NIGHTMARE: Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook is fed up with NBN and not having a landline.

PARKHURST Town Centre was built as the promised land for the suburbs residents and by all accounts it is booming.

But behind the scenes, shop owners are left fuming.

Not with the centre itself, but the lack of help from tech giants Telstra and NBN.

Since the centre opened late last year, so many small businesses have been stranded without land lines.

They rely on Woolworths WIFI and personal mobiles.

Painting the picture of their struggles, when The Morning Bulletin made attempts to contact the businesses, the beep, beep, beep of failed voicemail was at the other end.

OPINION: Is the NBN slowing Australia down, not speeding us up?

Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook called it a "nightmare”.

"Since December 14 when I first contacted Telstra,” Regan replied to how long he had been out of action.

"Telstra and NBN are blaming each other. NBN have finally got back to me and said it is still a six-week wait.”

Day to day life as a small business owner comes with endless headaches. This one is like no other.

"Obviously suppliers will ring me, customers will ring me. I have lost orders from people trying to get a hold of me,” he said as his phone buzzed twice during the interview.

"They have to contact me via Facebook messenger or Instagram. But if I am too busy to look at my phone, they go elsewhere.

"I have lost trade, it is just a huge mess around.

OVER IT: Parkhurst Quality Meats owner Regan Brook is fed up with NBN and not having a landline. Matty Holdsworth

"Being a new centre, we need this resolved. It is scary enough starting out let alone not having everything working right. Especially for a simple service like a phone line.

"It does take up a hell of a lot of my day, and time I don't have. It is ongoing and a nightmare.”

Regan says his loyal customers, who had been crying out for this centre and social media have saved him from pulling the pin.

"Facebook and Instagram have saved us,” he said. "I am lucky that business is still going well.

"I have repeat customers. The locals out here are fantastic. They are all so supportive and awesome, so we do quite well.”

Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe said the fault was not with Telstra but understood the clients pain.

"This isn't the experience we want our customers to have and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused,” Ms Cliffe said.

"Local technicians have been on site a number of times to try to identify and rectify the issue. A fault in the local NBN infrastructure has since been identified as the cause and we have escalated this with NBN Co to have it resolved as soon as possible.

"A review of our records confirms we offered the customer a wireless interim solution on the morning of 03 May, 2017.

"We have and will continue to keep the customer updated as we work to restore their services.”

RELATED: Company can't say when phones and internet will be reconnected, NBN.

NBN claim the shopping centre was not made ready for services until March 16.

The 15 occupied tenants were made ready for service and will now be able to place an order.

The remaining tenants who were not occupied will need further work before being able to place an order.

NBN senior corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay said they would work with frustrated tenants to stop the issues.

"NBN is sending two specialists to Parkhurst this week to resolve the issues outlined by businesses,” Ms Lindsay said.

"NBN apologises for any inconvenience caused and is working with businesses and retail service providers to rectify the issues as soon as possible.”