NBN rage leads to deployment of Rocky customer service team

IN THE wake of angry residents and businesses voicing their frustration with the NBN roll-out in recent weeks, the NBN has launched a new local team to allay community concerns in Rockhampton.
On Thursday, the NBN will hold a round-table event in Rockhampton to introduce the community relations team 'nbnTM local'.
The local team was being introduced for the designated task of improving customer experiences with the NBN, with a specific focus on Rockhampton.
READ: CQ mum spending thousands in painful wait for NBN
Part of this focus will include "time on-the-ground" which was intended to help them understand local telecommunication needs while responding to community concerns.
This comes after statements from Rockhampton MP Michelle Landry that Rockhampton would be seeing a public forum to discuss their frustrations following the previous expressions of grievances.
READ: Labor lashes Landry's NBN response to angry CQ businesses
The round-table will be held at the NBN field office at 35-37 Macaree St, and attendees are instructed to arrive by 9.45am.