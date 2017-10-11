NBN rage leads to deployment of Rocky customer service team

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Shane Warner from Charlie's Pest Control and Scott Conaghan from Peter Conaghan Electrical went to the media with their problems with the NBN.

IN THE wake of angry residents and businesses voicing their frustration with the NBN roll-out in recent weeks, the NBN has launched a new local team to allay community concerns in Rockhampton.

On Thursday, the NBN will hold a round-table event in Rockhampton to introduce the community relations team 'nbnTM local'.

The local team was being introduced for the designated task of improving customer experiences with the NBN, with a specific focus on Rockhampton.

NBN ANGER: Cawarral resident Hannah Edward (left) will have to wait two more years for the NBN with Minister for regional services Stephen Jones, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Senator Murray Watt. Leighton Smith

Part of this focus will include "time on-the-ground" which was intended to help them understand local telecommunication needs while responding to community concerns.

This comes after statements from Rockhampton MP Michelle Landry that Rockhampton would be seeing a public forum to discuss their frustrations following the previous expressions of grievances.

The round-table will be held at the NBN field office at 35-37 Macaree St, and attendees are instructed to arrive by 9.45am.