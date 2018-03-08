NBN: Rocky business loses phone and internet for two weeks

Jenny Hilcher from Denham Street Specialist Rooms has been without internet, phone or fax for the past 15 days as she navigates the change over to NBN.

Jenny Hilcher from Denham Street Specialist Rooms has been without internet, phone or fax for the past 15 days as she navigates the change over to NBN. Chris Ison ROK070318cnbn1

IMAGINE trying to run a business with no phone, internet or fax.

It's like living in the dark ages but today is 2018, it is still happening here in Rockhampton thanks to the roll out of the National Broadband Network.

Jenny Hilcher is the administrator and part-owner of Denham Street Specialist Rooms.

Medical professionals and specialists from Brisbane book rooms with Jenny to consult out for clinics and referrals.

It's a very important business that services patients across the whole of Central Queensland.

"We have some patients wait up to 12 months for an appointment,” Jenny said.

So it makes it very hard when Jenny can't access emails to contact the specialists or use the landline to talk to patients.

”I can't even print and put things in patient files,” Jenny said.

"It's absolutely a nightmare, it is difficult and frustrating.

"In this day and age with the advancements we have in technology we have taken a step back.”

Located in Allenstown, the cut off for the area to roll over to the NBN was February 22.

On February 20, Jenny lost all internet and telecommunication connections.

"We are currently operating with surgery phone diverted to my mobile phone logged into a data base back to Brisbane via pre-paid data and staff in Brisbane are printing,scanning and emailing papers to patients,” she said.

The whole process has been long and draining.

"I was reluctant to go over I didn't want to go to with NBN,” Jenny said.

"I started organising it in January and I thought it would be quite easy to transfer over.”

Today's harsh reality shows it wasn't easy.

In early January, Jenny got an email saying the technician would be over to do the NBN work.

That afternoon, Jenny received a phone call from the technician who said he had completed the work - in Denham Terrace.

Sitting at her Denham St rooms, Jenny was still without a connection.

"So then we had to put in another order and its just gone in circles since then,” she said.

It has now been over two weeks.

"I just thought it would be a day,” Jenny said.

"Everyday it is getting longer and longer

"They keep saying they will send someone over.

"One day I sat on the mobile troubleshooting for five hours.”

At her wits end, Jenny had lodged a complaint with Ombudsman.

"They have just given me no timeframe,” she said.

"If we change providers we have to wait another five or six weeks and we have to have a different phone number .

"Do we persevere and just try to keep going.”

Waiting to see what comes from her complaint, Jenny is just about ready to give up.

"Or do we bite the bullet and just close down.

"I would be happy to walk away from it, I don't think it should be like this.”