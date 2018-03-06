NBN saga continues: Rocky resident limbo after 12 months

James Race is fed up with NBN putting him around in circles

James Race is fed up with NBN putting him around in circles Chris Ison ROK020318cnbn1

INTERNET connectivity is an ongoing issue not just in Rockhampton but across regional areas and the whole country.

Bouldercombe man James Race has joined the chorus of many unhappy customers of the National Broadband Network.

James had SkyMuster satellite internet installed around 12 months ago at his Hardy Rd home.

It was the first internet connection he had ever had.

"It was a vast improvement but I can get more," he said.

James's main gripe is that he wants fixed wireless internet and despite neighbours having it, he has been told he can't.

"I have requested NBN for over a year to switch me over to the fixed wireless," he said.

"As I dug into a bit deeper and pushed them they said because you have SkyMuster installed you can't get fixed wireless."

None of it makes any sense.

"Other people on my street have fixed wireless, five or six of them do," James said.

"I just want what everyone else gets."

According to NBN mapping, James is not eligible for fixed wireless.

It also says that residents that do have it already also aren't eligible.

"They are out of range too but yet they still have it," James said.

Going backward and forth with NBN, James has had technicians visit his property and confirm he is eligible.

"I can get fixed wireless, I have had someone come out to my place to look at it and they said I can, I have a line in sight," James said.

"One person will tell you one thing and then you talk to another and they tell you a completely different thing, it is completely unorganised."

At a crossroads and not knowing where else to take his frustrations, James has turned to local politicians for assistance.

"I have been to Ken O'Dowd three times and just got a generic response back saying it will get better," he said.

"I have been in touch with our local division four Councillor and never got a response back.

"I have been to Jim Pearce when he was still in."

A fixed wireless connectivity will allow James to have unlimited data and faster data transfer.

"You don't get the speeds on SkyMuster and it costs $124 for 150gb of data," James said.

Lack of internet and capped data has also stopped James from further study.

"I have thought about doing an IT course but the only reason I haven't done that because I need better internet," he said.

James said it is simply is a matter of fairness.

"It's unfair I can't and with the push of a button, I could have it," he said.