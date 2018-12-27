NBN: When you can expect to be switched over

ALMOST 30,000 premises in the Rockhampton Regional Council area are now connected to the National Broadband Network (NBN).

Nbn advises there are another 3000 who can connect over fixed wireless and premises in the outlying areas can connect over Sky Muster satellite.

Close to eight million premises are ready to connect to the nbn, 1.5 million in Queensland.

Each week, around 3000 people across the country are making the switch.

Every Australian residence is said to be eligible for an nbn connection by the end of 2020.

This includes rural houses.

Nbn was established in 2009 and is an "upgrade to Australia's existing telecommunications infrastructure” with the aim to provide faster broadband speeds for Australian homes and businesses.

The nbn access network is estimated to have helped drive $450 million in additional gross domestic product in regional Australia in the 2017 financial year and is forecast to drive an extra $5.3 billion in additional gross domestic product in regional areas in FY21.

The rollout is estimated to have helped create an additional 1750 jobs in regional Australia by the 2017 financial year and this employment impact is forecast to reach up to 20,000 jobs by FY21.