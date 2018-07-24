NBN woes: Landry says CQ roll-out is nearly complete

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has acknowledged that some CQ people have had trouble with their NBN change-over, but said NBNCo was on the case and receptive to enquiries.

"Whether in a house or a business, internet connections are complex and there is a myriad of places for connections to fail that are not the responsibility of the NBN,” Ms Landry said.

"Anyone who does have trouble with their change-over should contact NBN Local or failing that, get in touch with my office. We are here to help.”

Ms Landry said the NBN roll-out in the Capricornia electorate was close to completion with 97 per cent of homes and businesses already able to order services - that's 78,000 homes and business able to order a service.

"The fixed line roll-out is essentially complete, with construction of a few fixed wireless towers still planned,” she said.

"Over 57 per cent of premises have already taken up an NBN service with a number of fixed line areas still in the 18-month migration period. When the Coalition came into Government in 2013, Labor hadn't connected a single premise in Capricornia with fixed-line broadband, despite being in Government for six years

She said nationwide, seven million premises can now order an NBN service and four million are actively connected.

NBN now reports monthly on user experience measures and in its most recent report, NBN found 92 per cent of homes and businesses had their NBN connection installed right the first time, 95 per cent of homes and businesses were connected on time and the average congestion across the NBN was around 25 minutes per week per premises - down from five hours per week in June 2017.

"The ACMA and ACCC are the two cops-on-the-beat, and the Government is giving them the tools they need to protect consumers as they migrate to the NBN,” Ms Landry said.