NDIS event helps Rocky man find new study options

JASON Day was among many attendees at the NDIS expo in Rockhampton today.

Speaking to a number of local businesses and service providers, Mr Day was able to gain a wide range of information about NDIS, including some options for some future study opportunities.

"I saw about some courses at CQU and I think I will do a photograph one,” he said.

Mr Day is passionate about photography and has started up his own business in the industry.

"I like taking photos of natures, parties and events,” he said.

"Being able to get out with the camera and lights.”

The new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) will allow Mr Day to pursue his passion further.

"I am very excited, gain more skills and be able to take better pictures,” he said.

The Rockhampton man was diagnosed with Autism and Terrets when he was around 15 years old.

Mr Day explained his disability affects his everyday life.

"Sometimes day to day general duties, helping Mum or general life and being out in the community,” he said.

With the assistance of a support worker, Mr Day is able to get out and about in society doing various activities.

"I love it, we go to volunteer at the Rockhampton Zoo, the council nursery and every second Monday we go to the Pistol club,” he said.

Henry the Emu is Mr Day's favourite at the zoo as he is very friendly.

"We do general cleaning of enclosures, food preparations and general maintenance, we're pretty busy,” Mr Day said.

Plan Management Partners Rockhampton's Ananda Pratt said the expo was an excellent opportunity for the local community to learn more about the NDIS and meet service providers.

"It is very confusing, there is a lot of information for people to wrap their head around,” she said.

The turnout to yesterday's free event was successful Ms Pratt said.

"It was very successful, the website got over 6,500 hits,” she said.

"We had 78 tickets sell online and I couldn't tell you how many people came through the doors.

A lot of families, carers and NDIS paritcipants were able to gain a lot of information.

"A few of them got some information, a few have made arrangements to come chat us,” Ms Pratt said.