NDIS helps Mount Morgan man protect his property

Happy NDIS customer John at home in Mt Morgan with his dog

Happy NDIS customer John at home in Mt Morgan with his dog

For the average person, a paddle in the ocean is taken for granted, but for the 61-year-old Mount Morgan resident John, it is pure joy.

Since losing his leg in a motorcycle accident as a young man, there are many things John is no longer able to do.

For a long time, walking in the ocean was one of these things, but recently with the help of National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), John has been able to regain some of his lost liberties.

John observes his now manageable yard

The NDIS provided John with a new leg, a “wet” prosthetic that allows him to safely move in and around previously no-go zones such as the beach and swimming pools.

“My old legs I couldn’t get wet, they were timber and leather,” he said.

“When I was young, hopping on soft sand for a short distance wasn’t that hard, but now it’s virtually impossible for me. Whereas now I can walk into the ocean, the dam, the pool, and turn around and walk out again.”

John is now able to shower safely with the upgrades provides by NDIS

In addition to his new leg, the NDIS modified John’s Mount Morgan residence to ensure his rural life is as risk free as possible.

These precautions include the installation of grab rails and a fold-down waterproof stool in the shower.

The importance of the service provided by the NDIS really hit home for John late last year as he sat in his home watching the orange glow of bushfires threaten to spill over the hills surrounding his house.

Despite the terrifying scenes of helicopters fly overhead, attempting to control the flames, John felt safe because he knew, thanks to the NDIS, that his yard was raked and free of fire hazards.

John surveys the new path that allows him to safely navigate his property

With only one functioning leg, the day-to-day upkeep of his yard can sometimes be a challenge and so the NDIS includes yard maintenance as a part of their service.

For John, the NDIS has been life-changing and he couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s a revelation. I’m very happy. I cannot express my happiness for what the NDIS has done for me,” he said.