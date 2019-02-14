Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A toddler was taken to Bowen hospital after a near drowning today.
A toddler was taken to Bowen hospital after a near drowning today. Bev Lacey
News

Toddler rushed to hospital after near drowning

by Kyle Evans
13th Feb 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 7:19 PM

A TODDLER is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a near drowning incident just before noon today.

Paramedics were called to a private address in Bowen at 11.47am after the girl was found submerged in water for an extended period of time.

The girl was taken to Bowen Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service said they were unsure how the incident occurred or whether it took place in an area such as a bathtub, sink or a swimming pool.

The spokesperson said an airlift had not been co-ordinated at this stage and the girl would continue to be treated at Bowen Hospital for the time being. 　　　

bowen editors picks near drowning queensland ambulance service toddler
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    premium_icon Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    News Graeme Brady named as one of this year's recipients of an OAM

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth