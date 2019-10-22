NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

Rodney Lloyd of Yamba has made an impassioned plea to drivers to put down their mobiles after witnessing a near-miss on the Pacific Highway this week. opposite, from top to bottom: Police are still investigating this morning's fatal crash near Bellingen; It's believed the man who died when a car and motorbike collided yesterday is from the Coffs Harbour area; The scene of a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie 04/10/19; Emergency services attend a four-vehicle crash - including three sedans and an SUV towing a caravan - on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth Island, north of Grafton on Sunday, 6th October, 2019. The female driver of the silver sedan died at the scene.

Rodney Lloyd of Yamba has made an impassioned plea to drivers to put down their mobiles after witnessing a near-miss on the Pacific Highway this week. opposite, from top to bottom: Police are still investigating this morning's fatal crash near Bellingen; It's believed the man who died when a car and motorbike collided yesterday is from the Coffs Harbour area; The scene of a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie 04/10/19; Emergency services attend a four-vehicle crash - including three sedans and an SUV towing a caravan - on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth Island, north of Grafton on Sunday, 6th October, 2019. The female driver of the silver sedan died at the scene. Adam Hourigan

ROD Lloyd gulped some air before he began speaking to his mobile phone.

"I'm in shock, feeling quite ill," he said.

He took another deep breath.

"Literally, I just witnessed a life go before us."

Pulled over on the side of the highway, Mr Lloyd gave an impassioned plea in a video on Monday that has now spread across the area about stopping mobile phone use while driving.

Mobile phone near miss VIDEO: Rod Lloyd gives an impassioned plea after witnessing a near-fatal crash after the car in front of him drifted from being on their phone

Travelling on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton, Mr Lloyd watched a Volkswagen Golf in front of him drive erratically back and forth across its lane.

Suddenly, it darted across, straight into the path of an oncoming B-Double.

"It's like he lost control, and was just veering across, just like you see on the ads on television," Mr Lloyd said.

Incredibly, the B-Double driver was able to swerve away from the car, and suddenly realising the danger, the Golf veered back onto its side of the road, narrowly averting what Mr Lloyd said was a certain fatal crash.

"As quick as it was going to be a fatality, suddenly it was right again, and was done," he said.

"And you sit there and think 'that was life or death', and the sad thing is that I overtook him later and could see he had either his younger sister or girlfriend in the passenger seat asleep none the wiser.

"And that's the point that I don't think people realise that one action... it's going to change your life, and someone else's very quickly."

SERIOUS MESSAGE: A screenshot from Rod Lloyd's video plea for people to stop using their mobile phone while driving.

Mr Lloyd pulled off the highway later, and began his video plea. "It gave me goosebumps," he said. "I think when you witness even something as close as that, it's like it actually happened."

Mr Lloyd said while many had pointed out on his video that it wasn't just younger drivers using their phones while driving, he said they made up most of the people he saw daily driving with their heads down looking at a mobile.

"I think the younger people have the outlook that it doesn't matter, it won't happen to me," he said.

"A lot of people of drink and drive, or do drugs and drive, but they are a minority now.

"But I think a lot of people don't have the idea of having the phone in the car as being just as dangerous."

Mr Lloyd said he hoped the video might change the mind of a driver out there, and prevent incidents such as the ones he had witnessed.

"For me, it's one thing having your say and being vocal, and the other thing is providing a solution," he said.

"That's why in the video I showed my cradle; even my cheap $5 one could help.

"If I have an impact, if that one person changes their mindset and saves a life, well... it's worth it."

Mr Lloyd said he was keen to spread his message further across the community, and was looking to connect with local schools to present on the topic.

"I want to say that there are people out there who won't go to the beach because they're afraid of the sharks, but that mobile phone in your hand is going to kill you so much quicker than that shark ever will. I just don't get it," he said.