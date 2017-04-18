Woman's crazy near naked run through Rocky streets

THREE people who got into an argument in the middle of the street, in the middle of the night, with one running around in her underwear, have had a costly lesson.

All three pleaded guilty to public nuisance charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.

Ray Rhyce Rankine, 20 along with co-accused Erica Rankine, 23 and Alex Rankine, 18, woke residents in Denham St in the early hours after midnight on March 26.

The court heard the trio were walking north along Denham St when they started arguing.

Police prosecutor, Julie Marsden told the court how Ray Rankine had damaged a car windscreen during the arguement while Erica Rankin had taken her clothes off and was running around in her underwear.

"This is really unacceptable behaviour, you know that?" Magistrate Cameron Press said.

The court heard Alex Rankine had kept yelling at police when they arrived at the scene.

Mr Press fined Ray and Erica $400 each and fined Alex $350. None had a conviction recorded.